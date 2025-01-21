Left Menu

Djokovic Dominates Alcaraz to Reach 50th Grand Slam Semi-Final

Novak Djokovic showcased his prowess by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open quarter-finals, advancing to his 50th major semi-final. In a thrilling match, lasting over 3 hours, Djokovic’s aggressive play overcame Alcaraz, reinforcing his position as a formidable force in tennis despite recent challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:22 IST
Novak Djokovic (Photo: X/@atptour). Image Credit: ANI
Novak Djokovic demonstrated his exceptional form at the Australian Open, overpowering Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals held on Wednesday. This victory reaffirms Djokovic as a leading contender in Melbourne, where he previously secured his first Grand Slam win in 2008.

Coached by Andy Murray, Djokovic executed a powerful baseline strategy, overpowering Alcaraz, the world number three. Despite his effective early drop shots, Alcaraz couldn't maintain momentum, faltering against Djokovic's consistent attack. The windy conditions added to the challenge, but Djokovic stabilized his performance, taking command early in the second set.

After clinching the match on his first match point, Djokovic celebrated his 50th major semi-final appearance by embracing Alcaraz. Next, he faces Alexander Zverev, aiming to extend his remarkable Grand Slam legacy, having secured his first win against a Top 10 player at a major since 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

