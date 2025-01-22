Rain Strikes Again: MI Cape Town's Playoff Aspirations Dampened
MI Cape Town's match against Durban's Super Giants was abandoned due to rain, leaving Cape Town in a strong position for SA20 playoffs. Despite being on par with Paarl Royals in points, they are second due to fewer wins. Durban faces a critical challenge for playoffs with upcoming matches.
- Country:
- South Africa
MI Cape Town inched closer to their first-ever SA20 playoffs spot after their fixture against Durban's Super Giants at Kingsmead ended in a rain-induced stalemate. The visiting team bagged two vital points, tying with Paarl Royals at the summit of the leaderboard. Despite this, Royals hold onto first thanks to more match victories.
The rain-ridden game leaves Durban's Super Giants at the base of the standings with just eight points. Last season's runners-up now face a must-win situation to retain any playoff hopes. The clash saw Super Giants' captain, Keshav Maharaj, win the toss, opting to field first.
MI Cape Town opened energetically, with Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen scoring swiftly. Despite a few setbacks, van der Dussen remained unbeaten at 35 when weather conditions halted the play. The final score was 69 for three in 11 overs. Amidst this sporting drama, MI Cape Town anticipates their next match against Durban's Super Giants at Newlands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Durban Super Giants Gears Up for SA20 Season 3 with Keshav Maharaj's Excitement
Rashid Khan Leads MI Cape Town with Determination in SA20 Season 3
Lhuan-dre Pretorius Shines in SA20 Thriller, Propels Paarl Royals to Victory
Lhuan-dre Pretorius: A Star in the Making as Paarl Royals Triumph
Paarl Royals' Spinners Shine as They Top SA20 Standings