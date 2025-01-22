Rain Strikes Again: MI Cape Town's Playoff Aspirations Dampened

MI Cape Town inched closer to their first-ever SA20 playoffs spot after their fixture against Durban's Super Giants at Kingsmead ended in a rain-induced stalemate. The visiting team bagged two vital points, tying with Paarl Royals at the summit of the leaderboard. Despite this, Royals hold onto first thanks to more match victories.

The rain-ridden game leaves Durban's Super Giants at the base of the standings with just eight points. Last season's runners-up now face a must-win situation to retain any playoff hopes. The clash saw Super Giants' captain, Keshav Maharaj, win the toss, opting to field first.

MI Cape Town opened energetically, with Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen scoring swiftly. Despite a few setbacks, van der Dussen remained unbeaten at 35 when weather conditions halted the play. The final score was 69 for three in 11 overs. Amidst this sporting drama, MI Cape Town anticipates their next match against Durban's Super Giants at Newlands.

