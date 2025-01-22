Erling Haaland's sensational contract extension with Manchester City has sent shockwaves through the soccer community.

In a statement, the 24-year-old striker expressed unwavering contentment with his decision, highlighting the significant role his happiness and familial support played in finalizing this deal.

The expansive 10-year agreement, reportedly valued at £500,000 per week, sets a new benchmark in the Premier League, potentially curtailing potential moves to other top European clubs. Concurrently, Manchester City faces scrutiny over breaches of Premier League financial regulations, though Haaland remains unfazed by such challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)