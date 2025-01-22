Left Menu

Manchester City Boosts Defense with New Young Talent

Manchester City has reinforced its defense by signing two young defenders, 19-year-old Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for 35 million euros and 20-year-old Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens. The team, facing injuries among key players, is making unusually active moves during the transfer window to strengthen its squad.

Updated: 22-01-2025 10:06 IST

In a strategic move to strengthen their defense line, Manchester City has secured two fresh talents in just two days. The team signed 19-year-old Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for 35 million euros on Tuesday, just a day after acquiring 20-year-old Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens on a 4 1/2-year contract.

Both additions come as a relief for City, which has been struggling with injuries to key defenders like Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Nathan Ake. Team manager Pep Guardiola expressed optimism, particularly highlighting Khusanov's physical prowess and Reis' talent.

These signings mark a departure from City's usual strategy of reserving significant transfers for the offseason. The club is currently ranked fifth in the Premier League and aims to advance in the Champions League, with Wednesday's match against PSG being a crucial test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

