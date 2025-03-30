Leipzig's Leadership Revamp: Rose Era Ends Amid Champions League Struggle

Marco Rose's stint as coach at Leipzig concluded amid the team's ongoing struggle to secure Champions League qualification. Despite a personal connection with Jürgen Klopp, Rose's position could not be saved following Sunday's decision by Leipzig to part ways with him and his entire coaching staff.

The club, owned by Red Bull, made sweeping changes in hopes of igniting a reaction from the players before Wednesday's crucial German Cup semifinal match against Stuttgart. Leipzig's recent form has been troubling, with a dismal record marking the team's sixth consecutive away defeat, including a recent 1-0 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

As Freiburg's performance threatens to drop Leipzig to seventh in the Bundesliga, sporting director Marcel Schäfer expressed the need for immediate action to fulfill the club's aspirations for the season. The announcement of Rose's replacement is anticipated shortly, as the club seeks new energy for the challenges ahead.

