Left Menu

Leipzig's Leadership Revamp: Rose Era Ends Amid Champions League Struggle

Marco Rose's tenure as Leipzig coach ended due to the team's struggle to qualify for the Champions League. Leipzig dismissed Rose and his coaching staff following a sixth away loss and aims to rejuvenate the team's performance ahead of the German Cup semifinal, seeking fresh momentum for the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leipzig | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:18 IST
Leipzig's Leadership Revamp: Rose Era Ends Amid Champions League Struggle
  • Country:
  • Germany

Marco Rose's stint as coach at Leipzig concluded amid the team's ongoing struggle to secure Champions League qualification. Despite a personal connection with Jürgen Klopp, Rose's position could not be saved following Sunday's decision by Leipzig to part ways with him and his entire coaching staff.

The club, owned by Red Bull, made sweeping changes in hopes of igniting a reaction from the players before Wednesday's crucial German Cup semifinal match against Stuttgart. Leipzig's recent form has been troubling, with a dismal record marking the team's sixth consecutive away defeat, including a recent 1-0 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

As Freiburg's performance threatens to drop Leipzig to seventh in the Bundesliga, sporting director Marcel Schäfer expressed the need for immediate action to fulfill the club's aspirations for the season. The announcement of Rose's replacement is anticipated shortly, as the club seeks new energy for the challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025