Jadeja Poised for Ranji Return Amidst New BCCI Mandate

Renowned Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is preparing for an upcoming Ranji Trophy match, representing Saurashtra against Delhi this Thursday. Demonstrating his excitement, Jadeja posted a photo of his Saurashtra team shirt on Instagram, captioned "#RanjiTrophy All Set!"

Jadeja's last Ranji Trophy performance took place in January 2023 against Tamil Nadu, where he captured eight wickets, including a standout 7/48 in the second innings, while also scoring 40 runs. This ensured his fitness for the subsequent Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

The timing of Jadeja's Ranji appearance coincides with the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) recently enforced policy, mandating Indian international cricketers' participation in domestic games. The policy aims at strengthening players' roots in domestic cricket, promoting talent development, and maintaining match fitness. Exceptions will only be considered under extraordinary circumstances, upon approval by the Selection Committee Chairman. In 2024, Jadeja achieved 562 runs in 20 Tests with an average of 26.76, alongside 48 wickets, highlighting his balanced performance in Tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)