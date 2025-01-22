Left Menu

Jadeja Poised for Ranji Return Amidst New BCCI Mandate

Ravindra Jadeja preps for Saurashtra's upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Delhi, sharing his excitement on Instagram. The match symbolizes his compliance with BCCI's new mandate requiring international players' participation in domestic games. Last year, Jadeja showcased impressive stats, enhancing his cricket trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:33 IST
Jadeja Poised for Ranji Return Amidst New BCCI Mandate
Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is preparing for an upcoming Ranji Trophy match, representing Saurashtra against Delhi this Thursday. Demonstrating his excitement, Jadeja posted a photo of his Saurashtra team shirt on Instagram, captioned "#RanjiTrophy All Set!"

Jadeja's last Ranji Trophy performance took place in January 2023 against Tamil Nadu, where he captured eight wickets, including a standout 7/48 in the second innings, while also scoring 40 runs. This ensured his fitness for the subsequent Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

The timing of Jadeja's Ranji appearance coincides with the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) recently enforced policy, mandating Indian international cricketers' participation in domestic games. The policy aims at strengthening players' roots in domestic cricket, promoting talent development, and maintaining match fitness. Exceptions will only be considered under extraordinary circumstances, upon approval by the Selection Committee Chairman. In 2024, Jadeja achieved 562 runs in 20 Tests with an average of 26.76, alongside 48 wickets, highlighting his balanced performance in Tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025