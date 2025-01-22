Left Menu

Wisden Honors Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah at T20I Peaks of 2024

In its annual cricketing accolades, Wisden has named Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for their outstanding performances in T20I cricket in 2024. Rohit's explosive 92 against Australia and Bumrah's decisive spell in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa stood out among notable performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:03 IST
Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- X and ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Wisden, the esteemed cricketing authority, has hailed Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for their sensational displays in the T20I stage of 2024. The announcement, made on Wednesday, highlighted standout performances in both batting and bowling, showcasing the prowess of Indian cricketers on the world stage.

In the batting department, Rohit Sharma's blistering 92 off 41 balls against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup earned top honors. His performance in the Super Eight stage avenged India's past losses to Australia, forming a narrative of redemption for the Men in Blue. With impactful strokes, he led India to a commanding victory that etched his knock into T20I history.

Among bowling feats, Jasprit Bumrah's 2/18 spell in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa was recognized as the pinnacle performance. His mastery in the death overs curtailed the South African chase, leading India to a thrilling seven-run victory. Bumrah's contributions cemented his status as a match-winning bowler in critical moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

