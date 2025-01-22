Wisden Honors Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah at T20I Peaks of 2024

Wisden, the esteemed cricketing authority, has hailed Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for their sensational displays in the T20I stage of 2024. The announcement, made on Wednesday, highlighted standout performances in both batting and bowling, showcasing the prowess of Indian cricketers on the world stage.

In the batting department, Rohit Sharma's blistering 92 off 41 balls against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup earned top honors. His performance in the Super Eight stage avenged India's past losses to Australia, forming a narrative of redemption for the Men in Blue. With impactful strokes, he led India to a commanding victory that etched his knock into T20I history.

Among bowling feats, Jasprit Bumrah's 2/18 spell in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa was recognized as the pinnacle performance. His mastery in the death overs curtailed the South African chase, leading India to a thrilling seven-run victory. Bumrah's contributions cemented his status as a match-winning bowler in critical moments.

