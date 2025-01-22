Bennett University to Host 4th IPA Nationals, Aiming to Propel Pickleball in India

The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) announced on Wednesday that Bennett University in Greater Noida will host the 4th IPA Nationals from January 23-26, 2025. According to an IPA press release, this PWR700 tournament will attract players from all over India, promising high competition and showcasing the country's pickleball talent.

The Nationals will include various categories encompassing team and individual events for both boys and girls, professionals, and other age groups: 35-plus, 50-plus, and 60-plus categories for men and women. The competition will span singles, doubles, and mixed doubles formats, offering an exciting and wide-ranging experience for participants and the audience.

Vineet Jain, Chancellor of Bennett University and Managing Director of The Times Group, commented, "We are thrilled to host the 4th IPA Nationals. This event fits with our goal of promoting excellence in sports and education. Pickleball is rapidly growing worldwide, offering great potential for India to excel globally. We support the IPA's efforts to develop and promote pickleball nationwide."

Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, IPA President, expressed his enthusiasm, noting that "the 4th IPA Nationals signify the peak of competitive pickleball in India. With nearly 20 states and Union Territories expected, the event reflects pickleball's growing popularity nationwide. We are grateful to Bennett University for hosting this esteemed event. Their world-class facilities provide an ideal backdrop for celebrating sportsmanship and talent."

The IPA Nationals promise to be a riveting event blending high-stakes competition with the community spirit inherent in pickleball. With top talent competing, the tournament aims to solidify India's position on the global pickleball scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)