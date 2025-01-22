Left Menu

Bennett University to Host 4th IPA Nationals, Aiming to Propel Pickleball in India

The Indian Pickleball Association announced its 4th Nationals event to run from January 23-26, 2025, at Bennett University, Greater Noida. Prominent players from nearly 20 states will compete in various categories, highlighting the sport's rapid growth and the opportunity for India to rise on the global pickleball stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:40 IST
Bennett University to Host 4th IPA Nationals, Aiming to Propel Pickleball in India
Representative Image. (Photo- AIPA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) announced on Wednesday that Bennett University in Greater Noida will host the 4th IPA Nationals from January 23-26, 2025. According to an IPA press release, this PWR700 tournament will attract players from all over India, promising high competition and showcasing the country's pickleball talent.

The Nationals will include various categories encompassing team and individual events for both boys and girls, professionals, and other age groups: 35-plus, 50-plus, and 60-plus categories for men and women. The competition will span singles, doubles, and mixed doubles formats, offering an exciting and wide-ranging experience for participants and the audience.

Vineet Jain, Chancellor of Bennett University and Managing Director of The Times Group, commented, "We are thrilled to host the 4th IPA Nationals. This event fits with our goal of promoting excellence in sports and education. Pickleball is rapidly growing worldwide, offering great potential for India to excel globally. We support the IPA's efforts to develop and promote pickleball nationwide."

Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, IPA President, expressed his enthusiasm, noting that "the 4th IPA Nationals signify the peak of competitive pickleball in India. With nearly 20 states and Union Territories expected, the event reflects pickleball's growing popularity nationwide. We are grateful to Bennett University for hosting this esteemed event. Their world-class facilities provide an ideal backdrop for celebrating sportsmanship and talent."

The IPA Nationals promise to be a riveting event blending high-stakes competition with the community spirit inherent in pickleball. With top talent competing, the tournament aims to solidify India's position on the global pickleball scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025