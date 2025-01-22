Left Menu

Odisha FC Stages Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Bengaluru FC 3-2 in ISL Thriller

Odisha FC ended their winless streak with a stunning comeback against Bengaluru FC, overturning a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2. Early goals by Mendez and Chhetri were nullified by Odisha’s Mauricio, who scored twice from penalties. Jerry Mawihmingthanga netted the winner, sealing a memorable victory for Odisha.

Odisha FC players celebrating (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic turn of events, Odisha FC overcame a two-goal deficit to topple Bengaluru FC with a 3-2 victory at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium during the Indian Super League 2024-25 season. Hosts Bengaluru initially dominated, surging to an early lead courtesy of quick succession goals from Edgar Mendez and Sunil Chhetri.

Bengaluru's aggressive start saw Mendez scoring in the 10th minute following a precision long ball from Suresh Wangjam, with Chhetri doubling the score within minutes. Odisha's prospects improved when Bengaluru's Aleksandar Jovanovic received a red card, and Diego Mauricio capitalized by scoring two penalties, including one after a handball from Roshan Singh.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga clinched the decisive goal in the 50th minute, spearheading Odisha's second-half resurgence. Despite intense pressure from Bengaluru and a spirited push led by Ryan Williams, Odisha's defense held firm under adversity, securing a pivotal win in their campaign. Odisha's solid defensive performance thwarted several late attempts by Bengaluru as they sought an equalizer.

