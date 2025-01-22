Left Menu

Amorim's Candid Comments Shake Manchester United

Ruben Amorim admitted he may have erred in describing his team as potentially the worst in Manchester United's history. Despite backlash, Amorim stands by his candidness. United currently struggles in the Premier League and Europa League, highlighting ongoing challenges under Amorim's management.

Updated: 22-01-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:59 IST
Ruben Amorim has conceded he may have made a blunder by publicly labeling his squad as potentially the worst in Manchester United's storied history. However, the Portuguese coach remains unrepentant and committed to his forthrightness in the future.

Speaking on Wednesday, Amorim addressed the media for the first time since his controversial remarks, which followed United's disheartening 3-1 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League — their fourth loss in five home league matches. Amorim emphasized the importance of honesty, stating that he simply relayed observations to his players and the press alike.

Sitting 13th in the Premier League standings and facing Europa League challenges, United's precarious position raises concerns. Amorim, who assumed his role in November, affirmed his accountability for team's performances and results. As United prepares to face Rangers, he acknowledged the anxiety plaguing his players when playing at Old Trafford.

(With inputs from agencies.)

