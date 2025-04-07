Measles Resurgence: Understanding the Risks and Prevention Strategies

Measles, once declared eliminated from the United States, is experiencing a troubling comeback, underscoring the critical need for widespread vaccination coverage. A recent decline in vaccination rates among children has been fueled by unscientific claims about vaccine safety, leading to larger outbreaks of this highly contagious disease.

In the first months of 2025, the U.S. reported more measles cases than in all of 2024, with significant outbreaks in West Texas and New Mexico. According to the CDC, achieving herd immunity to prevent such outbreaks requires a 95% vaccination rate among kindergarten-age children, a goal that remains elusive.

Experts stress that the best defense against measles is to maintain high vaccination rates using the MMR vaccine, which has been proven 97% effective. Public health campaigns continue to counter misinformation and promote vaccination as the primary means of protecting communities from this preventable illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)