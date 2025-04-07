Measles Crisis Intensifies in Texas Amidst Vaccine Hesitancy

A second child has succumbed to measles in Texas, escalating concerns amidst a widening outbreak of the disease that has so far led to more than 480 cases. This outbreak has extended its reach to neighboring states New Mexico and Oklahoma, according to state health officials.

The child, an unvaccinated school-aged girl, tragically passed away due to measles pulmonary failure, Texas health officials confirmed. The case underscores the critical importance of immunization, with officials urging broader community protection through vaccination.

The outbreak's handling has sparked controversy, with prominent figures such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine advocate, under scrutiny for their stance on vaccination. As the disease spreads, health professionals stress that the measles vaccine, effective in 97% of cases after two shots, remains the best defense.

