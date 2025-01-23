Manchester City Bolsters Squad with USD 150 Million Spending Spree

In a significant move following a disheartening Champions League defeat, Manchester City has invested approximately USD 150 million this week, securing Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt. The club aims to support star striker Erling Haaland with this strategic acquisition.

Marmoush, 25, joined the Premier League champions for a reported 70 million euros (USD 73 million), supplementing recent signings of defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis for a combined USD 77 million. City hopes these additions invigorate their faltering season after a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain left them edging towards elimination.

With Marmoush ranking just behind Bayern Munich's Harry Kane with 15 goals in the Bundesliga, his move marks a swift ascent in European football. As City faces injury woes, notably Rodri's season-ending ACL injury, these signings aim to fortify the squad in both domestic and continental competitions.

