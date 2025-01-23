Left Menu

St Andrews to Host 2027 British Open: A Historic Return to Golf's Origins

The 2027 British Open will take place at St Andrews' renowned Old Course, marking the tournament's 31st edition at the site. This event commemorates the centennial of Bobby Jones' storied victory there. The Old Course, the birthplace of modern golf competitions, hosted its first Open in 1873.

Updated: 23-01-2025 20:28 IST
The R&A has announced that the 2027 British Open will be held at St Andrews in Scotland, a significant return to the iconic Old Course. This venue, hailed as the 'Home of Golf', will host the championship for the 31st time.

This particular edition will commemorate 100 years since amateur great Bobby Jones triumphed there in 1927 with a six-shot lead, reinforcing the venue's legendary status. Mark Darbon, CEO of the R&A, emphasized the unique charm of the Old Course, highlighting its storied tradition and the numerous champions who have graced its fairways since 1873.

As golf enthusiasts look forward to this prestigious event, it's important to note the history of the Old Course, which first presented a British Open over its 18-hole layout in 1873. Meanwhile, the current year's Open is slated for Royal Portrush, with Royal Birkdale on deck for 2026.

