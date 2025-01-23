Kyle Walker Set for AC Milan Transfer
Kyle Walker, Manchester City's long-serving right-back, is on the verge of joining AC Milan. The 34-year-old player, who has been critical to City's defense since 2017, sought a move abroad after losing his starting spot. He has been crucial to City's success, securing six Premier League titles.
- Country:
- Italy
In a significant turn of events, Manchester City captain Kyle Walker touched down in Italy, poised for a medical with AC Milan. The imminent transfer marks a pivotal moment in Walker's distinguished career.
The 34-year-old right-back, a cherished member of City's squad since 2017, revealed earlier this month his ambition to experience football abroad. His request followed a dip in form and personal challenges, resulting in the loss of his starting position.
As Walker potentially joins English compatriots like Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham at Milan, he leaves behind a legacy of triumphs, having won six Premier League titles and numerous other honors with City, since his move from Tottenham.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Executive Orders, Vaccine Warnings, and Medical Acquisitions
Khaleda Zia's Journey to Health: BNP Leader Departs for London Medical Care
Kenya and UK Strengthen Ties in Healthcare and Medical Training
Revolutionizing Skincare: Obagi Medical Launches Exclusively on Nykaa
Mutation Insights and Medical News Shake Health Sector