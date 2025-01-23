Kyle Walker Set for AC Milan Transfer

In a significant turn of events, Manchester City captain Kyle Walker touched down in Italy, poised for a medical with AC Milan. The imminent transfer marks a pivotal moment in Walker's distinguished career.

The 34-year-old right-back, a cherished member of City's squad since 2017, revealed earlier this month his ambition to experience football abroad. His request followed a dip in form and personal challenges, resulting in the loss of his starting position.

As Walker potentially joins English compatriots like Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham at Milan, he leaves behind a legacy of triumphs, having won six Premier League titles and numerous other honors with City, since his move from Tottenham.

