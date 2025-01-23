Juventus Signs Randal Kolo Muani on Loan

Juventus has taken a strategic step to enhance its forward line by securing France forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The deal, announced on Thursday, keeps the player in Turin until the end of the season.

Currently holding the fifth spot in Serie A, Juventus remains unbeaten but has faced challenges in closing games, having drawn 13 of 21 matches. Kolo Muani's loan move comes as a potential solution to Juve's attacking woes.

Kolo Muani, who joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for a hefty €95 million, has struggled to make a significant impact at the Paris club. Used sparingly by coach Luis Enrique, Kolo Muani's tally of 11 goals in 54 games hasn't met expectations, though his pace and ability to play in multiple attacking roles might benefit Juventus. The forward has also notched eight goals in 27 appearances for France, participating in the 2022 World Cup final.

(With inputs from agencies.)