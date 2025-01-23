Left Menu

Juventus Signs Randal Kolo Muani on Loan

Juventus has strengthened its attack by acquiring Randal Kolo Muani on loan from PSG until season's end. Despite being unbeaten, Juventus has struggled to secure wins. Kolo Muani, signed by PSG for €95 million, failed to find form there but offers speed and versatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turin | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:08 IST
Juventus Signs Randal Kolo Muani on Loan
Randal Kolo Muani
  • Country:
  • Italy

Juventus has taken a strategic step to enhance its forward line by securing France forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The deal, announced on Thursday, keeps the player in Turin until the end of the season.

Currently holding the fifth spot in Serie A, Juventus remains unbeaten but has faced challenges in closing games, having drawn 13 of 21 matches. Kolo Muani's loan move comes as a potential solution to Juve's attacking woes.

Kolo Muani, who joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for a hefty €95 million, has struggled to make a significant impact at the Paris club. Used sparingly by coach Luis Enrique, Kolo Muani's tally of 11 goals in 54 games hasn't met expectations, though his pace and ability to play in multiple attacking roles might benefit Juventus. The forward has also notched eight goals in 27 appearances for France, participating in the 2022 World Cup final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025