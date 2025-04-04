Justice Sharma's Transfer: Mixed Reactions As He Bids Adieu to Delhi High Court

In a heartfelt farewell, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma addressed the Delhi High Court Bar Association as he prepares for his new role at the Calcutta High Court. This move follows the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation and the Central Government's approval of his transfer.

Reflecting on his career, Justice Sharma expressed mixed emotions, describing the weeks leading to his departure as a whirlwind. He exuded confidence and faith in destiny, crediting the legal fraternity for their unwavering support throughout his 37-year tenure. Highlighting his time as Registrar General, he praised the collaborative efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

As he looks forward to his responsibilities at the Calcutta High Court, Justice Sharma acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly following objections from the Incorporated Law Society of Calcutta and others. Despite these concerns, he remains eager to contribute to the judiciary alongside the local Bar.

(With inputs from agencies.)