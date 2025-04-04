Justice Sharma's Transfer: Mixed Reactions As He Bids Adieu to Delhi High Court
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma bids farewell to the Delhi High Court Bar Association, expressing enthusiasm for his new role at the Calcutta High Court. Despite praise from colleagues, his transfer was met with objections from some legal bodies in Calcutta, who questioned the decision due to alleged past complaints.
- Country:
- India
In a heartfelt farewell, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma addressed the Delhi High Court Bar Association as he prepares for his new role at the Calcutta High Court. This move follows the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation and the Central Government's approval of his transfer.
Reflecting on his career, Justice Sharma expressed mixed emotions, describing the weeks leading to his departure as a whirlwind. He exuded confidence and faith in destiny, crediting the legal fraternity for their unwavering support throughout his 37-year tenure. Highlighting his time as Registrar General, he praised the collaborative efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.
As he looks forward to his responsibilities at the Calcutta High Court, Justice Sharma acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly following objections from the Incorporated Law Society of Calcutta and others. Despite these concerns, he remains eager to contribute to the judiciary alongside the local Bar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We are not 'trash bin': Allahabad High Court Bar Association opposes transfer of Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma over cash discovery row AMK
Bar Associations Clash Over Supreme Court Judge's Historic Visit to Churachandpur
Allahabad High Court Bar Association opposes proposed transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court.
Judiciary in Question: Bar Associations Demand Judicial Transparency
Legal Uprising: Bar Associations Strike Against Judicial Transfer Controversy