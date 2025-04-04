Left Menu

Justice Sharma's Transfer: Mixed Reactions As He Bids Adieu to Delhi High Court

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma bids farewell to the Delhi High Court Bar Association, expressing enthusiasm for his new role at the Calcutta High Court. Despite praise from colleagues, his transfer was met with objections from some legal bodies in Calcutta, who questioned the decision due to alleged past complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:47 IST
Justice Sharma's Transfer: Mixed Reactions As He Bids Adieu to Delhi High Court
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma. (Photo/Delhi HC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt farewell, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma addressed the Delhi High Court Bar Association as he prepares for his new role at the Calcutta High Court. This move follows the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation and the Central Government's approval of his transfer.

Reflecting on his career, Justice Sharma expressed mixed emotions, describing the weeks leading to his departure as a whirlwind. He exuded confidence and faith in destiny, crediting the legal fraternity for their unwavering support throughout his 37-year tenure. Highlighting his time as Registrar General, he praised the collaborative efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

As he looks forward to his responsibilities at the Calcutta High Court, Justice Sharma acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly following objections from the Incorporated Law Society of Calcutta and others. Despite these concerns, he remains eager to contribute to the judiciary alongside the local Bar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025