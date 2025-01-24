SG Pipers Triumph in Thrilling Shootout Against Odisha Warriors

In a gripping finale of the Women's Hockey India League, the Delhi SG Pipers edged out the Odisha Warriors with a 3-2 shootout victory, showcasing remarkable resilience and nerve. The match saw goals from Navneet Kaur and Yibbi Jansen, with Elodie Picard's stellar performance in the goal sealing the win.

The game was balanced at 1-1 after regulation time, thanks to an exciting contest that witnessed SG Pipers' Navneet Kaur converting a penalty stroke and a brilliant strike by Yibbi Jansen for the Warriors. The tension carried into the penalty shootout where both teams fought tenaciously.

Despite some challenges, including yellow cards for both teams in the final quarter, the SG Pipers capitalized on their chances. Elodie Picard's final save against Freeke Moes was decisive, as the TV umpire upheld the on-field decision, securing the Pipers' second win of the season.

