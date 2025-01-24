SG Pipers Triumph in Thrilling Shootout Against Odisha Warriors
The Delhi SG Pipers clinched a 3-2 victory in a thrilling shootout against Odisha Warriors in the Women's Hockey India League. Captain Navneet Kaur's leadership and Elodie Picard’s goalkeeping were pivotal, marking SG Pipers’ second win of the inaugural season.
- Country:
- India
In a gripping finale of the Women's Hockey India League, the Delhi SG Pipers edged out the Odisha Warriors with a 3-2 shootout victory, showcasing remarkable resilience and nerve. The match saw goals from Navneet Kaur and Yibbi Jansen, with Elodie Picard's stellar performance in the goal sealing the win.
The game was balanced at 1-1 after regulation time, thanks to an exciting contest that witnessed SG Pipers' Navneet Kaur converting a penalty stroke and a brilliant strike by Yibbi Jansen for the Warriors. The tension carried into the penalty shootout where both teams fought tenaciously.
Despite some challenges, including yellow cards for both teams in the final quarter, the SG Pipers capitalized on their chances. Elodie Picard's final save against Freeke Moes was decisive, as the TV umpire upheld the on-field decision, securing the Pipers' second win of the season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dominant Odisha Warriors Clinch Victory in Women's Hockey League Opener
Soorma Hockey Club Triumphs Over Odisha Warriors in Thrilling Encounter
Odisha Warriors Triumph in Women's Hockey Clash
Epic Showdown: Odisha Warriors Triumph in Tense Penalty Shootout
Soorma Hockey Club Triumphs in Thrilling Match Against Odisha Warriors