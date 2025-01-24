Left Menu

Zverev Advances to Australian Open Final as Djokovic Retires

Novak Djokovic retired due to injury after losing the first set in a match against Alex Zverev, allowing Zverev to proceed to his first Australian Open final. Zverev awaits the winner of the match between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton for the championship decider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:40 IST
Zverev Advances to Australian Open Final as Djokovic Retires
Novak Djokovic
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a surprising turn of events at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic retired injured after dropping the first set 7-6(5) to Alex Zverev on Friday.

This retirement marks an opportunity for Zverev to reach his first Australian Open final. He will face off against either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton in Sunday's conclusive match.

Fans eagerly await to see if Zverev can capture his first Grand Slam title, a feat that eludes him till now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025