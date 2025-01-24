Zverev Advances to Australian Open Final as Djokovic Retires
Novak Djokovic retired due to injury after losing the first set in a match against Alex Zverev, allowing Zverev to proceed to his first Australian Open final. Zverev awaits the winner of the match between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton for the championship decider.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:40 IST
- Country:
- Australia
In a surprising turn of events at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic retired injured after dropping the first set 7-6(5) to Alex Zverev on Friday.
This retirement marks an opportunity for Zverev to reach his first Australian Open final. He will face off against either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton in Sunday's conclusive match.
Fans eagerly await to see if Zverev can capture his first Grand Slam title, a feat that eludes him till now.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris Prepares for Final Diplomatic Tour as Vice President
Biden cancels final foreign trip of presidency to Italy to monitor response to devastating fires in California, reports AP.
Tennis Titans Clash at Australian Open 2025
High Stakes and Headlines: Latest Sports News Update
Emerging Tennis Talents Shine at ITF J300 Event Quarterfinals