Zverev Advances to Australian Open Final as Djokovic Retires

In a surprising turn of events at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic retired injured after dropping the first set 7-6(5) to Alex Zverev on Friday.

This retirement marks an opportunity for Zverev to reach his first Australian Open final. He will face off against either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton in Sunday's conclusive match.

Fans eagerly await to see if Zverev can capture his first Grand Slam title, a feat that eludes him till now.

(With inputs from agencies.)