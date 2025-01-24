Sabalenka Eyes Historic Australian Open Three-Peat
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka faces Madison Keys in the Australian Open final, aiming to achieve a historic three-peat since Martina Hingis (1997-99). Sabalenka has mental toughness and power, while Keys, an unexpected finalist, aims for her first Grand Slam win since 2017.
Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, is set to compete against Madison Keys in the Australian Open final on Saturday. If successful, Sabalenka will become the first woman since Martina Hingis to clinch the title three times in a row.
Sabalenka is heavily favored against Keys, boasting a strong track record in previous matches. Her consistency and power have been pivotal throughout the tournament, and a win would place her among tennis legends like Steffi Graf and Monica Seles.
On the men's doubles front, Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori will battle against Briton Henry Patten and Finnish player Harri Heliovaara. Tennis enthusiasts are eager to witness these high-stakes matches.

