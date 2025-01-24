Rohit Sharma's Ranji Return: Hits, Misses, and a Promising 28
India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma, in his first Ranji match in a decade, scored a promising 28 for Mumbai. Despite showing glimpses of brilliance, his innings was marked by both hits and misses before being caught out by J&K's Abid Mushtaq off Nazir, ending a frustrating yet hopeful start.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:00 IST
- Country:
- India
India captain Rohit Sharma marked his return to Ranji Trophy with a determined yet short-lived inning for Mumbai, scoring 28 runs against Jammu Kashmir.
The game, played on Friday, saw Rohit exhibit glimpses of his trademark brilliance alongside moments of caution. Despite an early drop from Nazir, Rohit managed impressive shots including three sixes.
Ultimately, his promising start was cut short by J&K's Abid Mushtaq, who took a remarkable one-handed catch, leading to Rohit's dismissal off Nazir's bowling. The innings underscored Sharma's ongoing struggle and hinted at potential resurgence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kohli's Ranji Availability Uncertain Amid Domestic Cricket Focus
Rohit Sharma to Return for Ranji Match, Emphasizes Importance of Balancing International and Domestic Cricket
Rohit Sharma to Return to Domestic Cricket Amidst Test Cricket Speculation
Jadeja Returns to Ranji: Strengthening India's Domestic Cricket Strategy
Karun Nair: A Domestic Cricket Sensation