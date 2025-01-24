India Absent in ICC’s ODI All-Star Team 2024
India's minimal international commitments in 50-over cricket in 2024 resulted in no Indian cricketer being included in the ICC men's ODI Team of the Year. The team is dominated by Asian players, including leaders from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.
The absence of Indian cricketers in the ICC men's ODI Team of the Year 2024 has raised eyebrows due to India's sparse international commitments in the 50-over format. The team, released on Friday, showcases a strong Asian presence with notable contributions from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.
With India playing only three ODIs in 2024, and failing to secure a win, the team couldn't make an impact. Sri Lanka showcased exceptional performance, with captain Charith Asalanka leading both his national team and the ICC team with his impressive batting record.
Sherfane Rutherford stands out as the sole non-Asian player in the team, delivering substantial innings for the West Indies. The squad highlights the flourishing ODI performances from South Asian cricketers throughout the year.
