Left Menu

India Absent in ICC’s ODI All-Star Team 2024

India's minimal international commitments in 50-over cricket in 2024 resulted in no Indian cricketer being included in the ICC men's ODI Team of the Year. The team is dominated by Asian players, including leaders from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:02 IST
India Absent in ICC’s ODI All-Star Team 2024
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The absence of Indian cricketers in the ICC men's ODI Team of the Year 2024 has raised eyebrows due to India's sparse international commitments in the 50-over format. The team, released on Friday, showcases a strong Asian presence with notable contributions from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

With India playing only three ODIs in 2024, and failing to secure a win, the team couldn't make an impact. Sri Lanka showcased exceptional performance, with captain Charith Asalanka leading both his national team and the ICC team with his impressive batting record.

Sherfane Rutherford stands out as the sole non-Asian player in the team, delivering substantial innings for the West Indies. The squad highlights the flourishing ODI performances from South Asian cricketers throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025