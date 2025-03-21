Tulsi Gabbard's Strategic Visit: Strengthening US-India Ties

US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently traveled to India for high-profile discussions, signaling a reinforcement of bilateral ties between the two nations, as confirmed by an American official. Her agenda focused on critical areas such as intelligence-sharing, defense collaboration, and counter-terrorism efforts.

During her stay in New Delhi, Gabbard engaged with prominent Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and NSA Ajit Doval. These engagements aimed to cement the decades-strong US-India relationship, further empowered by the camaraderie between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi, a DNI spokesperson noted.

Amid her discussions, Gabbard spoke at the Raisina Dialogue on President Trump's commitment to global peace through realism and pragmatic strategies. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Singh voiced India's concerns regarding the Khalistani group SFJ's activities in the US, urging Gabbard for decisive action, particularly concerning its alleged ties with Pakistan's ISI and Babbar Khalsa militants.

