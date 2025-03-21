Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard's Strategic Visit: Strengthening US-India Ties

US Director of National Intelligence Tusli Gabbard's visit to India emphasized intelligence-sharing, defense, and counter-terrorism cooperation. It underscored robust US-India relations, enhanced by Prime Minister Modi and President Trump's partnership. Meetings with key Indian officials aimed to address threats, including Khalistani separatists, and foster strategic dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:50 IST
Tulsi Gabbard's Strategic Visit: Strengthening US-India Ties
Tulsi Gabbard
  • Country:
  • India

US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently traveled to India for high-profile discussions, signaling a reinforcement of bilateral ties between the two nations, as confirmed by an American official. Her agenda focused on critical areas such as intelligence-sharing, defense collaboration, and counter-terrorism efforts.

During her stay in New Delhi, Gabbard engaged with prominent Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and NSA Ajit Doval. These engagements aimed to cement the decades-strong US-India relationship, further empowered by the camaraderie between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi, a DNI spokesperson noted.

Amid her discussions, Gabbard spoke at the Raisina Dialogue on President Trump's commitment to global peace through realism and pragmatic strategies. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Singh voiced India's concerns regarding the Khalistani group SFJ's activities in the US, urging Gabbard for decisive action, particularly concerning its alleged ties with Pakistan's ISI and Babbar Khalsa militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025