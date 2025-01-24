Left Menu

Anush Agarwalla's Emotional Farewell to Legendary Horse Manni

Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla announces the retirement of his horse, Manni, ending a fruitful seven-year partnership. Manni, crucial to Agarwalla's international rise, retires after securing Asian Games medals. Agarwalla shares heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging Manni’s pivotal role in his equestrian journey.

Updated: 24-01-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:15 IST
Indian equestrian star Anush Agarwalla has announced the retirement of his long-time equine partner, Manni, marking the end of a successful seven-year collaboration. Manni, who was instrumental in Agarwalla's impressive wins, notably at the recent Asian Games, will step away from competitive riding.

In Hangzhou 2023, Agarwalla clinched a gold medal in the dressage team event and a bronze in the individual category. He expressed gratitude in an emotional Instagram video, highlighting Manni's contributions to his career, including participation in prestigious Grand Prix events.

Reflecting on this journey, Agarwalla noted Manni's influence in his equestrian rise and as India's Olympian representative. He thanked Manni for years of support and shared hopes of cherishing the retired horse's companionship for many years to come.

