Julian Nagelsmann Secures Long-term Future with Germany

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann extended his contract with the German Football Association until Euro 2028. Having started in September 2023, he led the team to Euro 2024 quarter-finals. Initially signed until the 2026 World Cup, Nagelsmann, one of the youngest national coaches, expressed optimism for future achievements.

Germany's national football team coach Julian Nagelsmann has extended his contract with the German Football Association (DFB) until the Euro 2028 competition, as announced on Friday.

Nagelsmann, who commenced his role in September 2023, successfully guided Germany to the quarter-finals in the Euro 2024 held on home turf. His original contract was set to conclude following the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Previously a coach for Bayern Munich, Nagelsmann became the second youngest coach to lead Germany's team at the age of 36. In a public statement, Nagelsmann reflected on his unexpected journey, emphasizing the positive feedback and their continued mission to clinch future titles together.

