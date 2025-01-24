Julian Nagelsmann Secures Long-term Future with Germany

Germany's national football team coach Julian Nagelsmann has extended his contract with the German Football Association (DFB) until the Euro 2028 competition, as announced on Friday.

Nagelsmann, who commenced his role in September 2023, successfully guided Germany to the quarter-finals in the Euro 2024 held on home turf. His original contract was set to conclude following the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Previously a coach for Bayern Munich, Nagelsmann became the second youngest coach to lead Germany's team at the age of 36. In a public statement, Nagelsmann reflected on his unexpected journey, emphasizing the positive feedback and their continued mission to clinch future titles together.

