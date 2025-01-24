India Aims for Another Victory Over England Amidst Shami's Fitness Concerns

India's T20 cricket team, operating seamlessly despite uncertainties over Mohammed Shami's fitness, is preparing for a repeat triumph against England in their second encounter of the five-match series this Saturday. The team is riding high after a significant seven-wicket win at Eden Gardens, giving them a 1-0 lead.

Key to India's success has been the performance of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who have provided strong opening stands. With the pitch potentially offering more for spinners, India's varied attack, including Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy, poses a substantial challenge for the English side.

England, meanwhile, is focusing on refining their strategy, especially in the spin department, to counter the Indian threat. They seek a better showing from their experienced players like Adil Rashid and a stronger start from their openers to shift momentum. The game is set to unfold at 7 pm local time.

(With inputs from agencies.)