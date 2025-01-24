Left Menu

Jadeja Shines Bright in Ranji Trophy Amidst Unfulfilled Expectations

Ravindra Jadeja was the standout performer for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, taking a 12-wicket haul. While other big names like Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant fell short, Jadeja's remarkable performance led Saurashtra to victory. Sharma showed glimpses of form but couldn't capitalize, while others struggled.

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the lone star from India in the recent Ranji Trophy matches, claiming a 12-wicket haul for Saurashtra. While top players like Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant underperformed, Jadeja's stellar performance was crucial in Saurashtra's triumph over Delhi, securing a 10-wicket win with a bonus point.

The anticipated return of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was marred by poor performances, with dual failures in his innings. Similarly, Rohit Sharma's comeback for Mumbai was underwhelming, despite a decent start, as he failed to turn the initial promise into substantial runs.

Meanwhile, other players like Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur showcased sporadic brilliance but couldn't deliver consistently. Shubman Gill too had a disappointing outing for Punjab against Karnataka, sealing an innings defeat for his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

