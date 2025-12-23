Left Menu

Cricket's Safety Dilemma: Chinnaswamy Stadium's Shutdown

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium was denied permission to host the Vijay Hazare Trophy match due to safety concerns following a deadly stampede in June. Despite a committee's recommendations for safety improvements, matches are moved to another venue. Local authorities continue to evaluate compliance with these measures before approving future events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh announced that the city denied permission for the Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Chinnaswamy Stadium. This decision follows a government committee inspection after a tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives during an IPL celebration on June 4.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) sought to host the match without spectators, but authorities moved it to the BCCI Centre of Excellence near Kempegowda International Airport. A decision on using the Chinnaswamy Stadium depends on compliance with safety measures recommended by a government-appointed panel.

Minister G Parameshwara clarified that matches hinge on adhering to the Justice Cunha Commission's guidelines post-stampede. The panel's requirements include ensuring adequate gate access, emergency plans, and infrastructure improvements at the stadium.

