Cricket's Safety Dilemma: Chinnaswamy Stadium's Shutdown

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh announced that the city denied permission for the Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Chinnaswamy Stadium. This decision follows a government committee inspection after a tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives during an IPL celebration on June 4.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) sought to host the match without spectators, but authorities moved it to the BCCI Centre of Excellence near Kempegowda International Airport. A decision on using the Chinnaswamy Stadium depends on compliance with safety measures recommended by a government-appointed panel.

Minister G Parameshwara clarified that matches hinge on adhering to the Justice Cunha Commission's guidelines post-stampede. The panel's requirements include ensuring adequate gate access, emergency plans, and infrastructure improvements at the stadium.