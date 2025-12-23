Cricket's Safety Dilemma: Chinnaswamy Stadium's Shutdown
Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium was denied permission to host the Vijay Hazare Trophy match due to safety concerns following a deadly stampede in June. Despite a committee's recommendations for safety improvements, matches are moved to another venue. Local authorities continue to evaluate compliance with these measures before approving future events.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh announced that the city denied permission for the Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Chinnaswamy Stadium. This decision follows a government committee inspection after a tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives during an IPL celebration on June 4.
The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) sought to host the match without spectators, but authorities moved it to the BCCI Centre of Excellence near Kempegowda International Airport. A decision on using the Chinnaswamy Stadium depends on compliance with safety measures recommended by a government-appointed panel.
Minister G Parameshwara clarified that matches hinge on adhering to the Justice Cunha Commission's guidelines post-stampede. The panel's requirements include ensuring adequate gate access, emergency plans, and infrastructure improvements at the stadium.
ALSO READ
Safety Concerns Halt Vijay Hazare Trophy at Chinnaswamy Stadium
Bengaluru Police Deny Permission for Vijay Hazare Trophy at Chinnaswamy Stadium
Mumbai's Star-Studded Line-Up: Suryakumar and Dube Gear Up for Vijay Hazare Trophy
Stars Align: Punjab's Power Trio Set for Vijay Hazare Trophy
Cricket Stars Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube Set to Boost Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy