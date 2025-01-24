Emma Raducanu Seeks New Coach Amid Changes
British tennis player Emma Raducanu is on the lookout for a new coach after Nick Cavaday resigned due to health concerns. Cavaday, the sixth coach in Raducanu's career, aided her comeback to the top 60 in world rankings. Raducanu currently holds the 61st rank.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is in search of a new coach following the departure of Nick Cavaday, who stepped down due to health problems.
Cavaday, who was instrumental in Raducanu's return to the world's top 60, ended his 14-month coaching tenure citing the need to focus on his health.
Raducanu, known for her remarkable US Open win as a qualifier in 2021, continues to make her mark on the court, holding the current rank of No. 61.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Passport Plummets in Global Rankings Amidst International Mobility Shifts
Swiatek Brushes Aside Rankings Debate Ahead of Raducanu Showdown
Australian Duo Ends Bhambri-Olivetti's Run at Aus Open 2025
Paarl Royals Spin Their Way to Victory, Climb SA20 Rankings
Pakistan Cricketers Shakeel and Ali Climb ICC Test Rankings Ladder