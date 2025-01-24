Emma Raducanu Seeks New Coach Amid Changes

British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is in search of a new coach following the departure of Nick Cavaday, who stepped down due to health problems.

Cavaday, who was instrumental in Raducanu's return to the world's top 60, ended his 14-month coaching tenure citing the need to focus on his health.

Raducanu, known for her remarkable US Open win as a qualifier in 2021, continues to make her mark on the court, holding the current rank of No. 61.

