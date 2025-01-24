Sinner's Unstoppable Streak: Youngest Finalist at Australian Open Since 1993

Jannik Sinner, the defending Australian Open champion, secured his place in the final after defeating Ben Shelton with a decisive 7-6(2) 6-2 6-2 victory. This win marks Sinner's second consecutive final at Melbourne Park, positioning him for a showdown with Alexander Zverev.

Sinner's triumph has led him to become the youngest male player to reach multiple Australian Open finals since Jim Courier did in 1992-93. As Sinner eyes the possibility of becoming the first Italian to claim three Grand Slam singles titles, his journey at the Rod Laver Arena was initially fraught with challenges, as Shelton's powerful play handed the American an early break.

Despite a rocky start, Sinner rallied, overcoming a 4-0 deficit in the tiebreak of the first set. Shelton's frustrations culminated in a series of errors, allowing Sinner to win the opening set decisively. Capitalizing on this momentum, Sinner dominated the second set and, despite a minor leg issue, closed out the match with significant winners, securing his place in back-to-back finals following his U.S. Open success.

