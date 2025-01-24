Left Menu

Rudi Garcia Takes Helm as Belgium's New National Soccer Coach

Rudi Garcia has been appointed as Belgium's national soccer team coach, a role he's never held before. Replacing Domenico Tedesco, Garcia aims to revive the team and restore harmony. His first match will be against Ukraine in the Nations League playoffs, leading towards the 2026 World Cup.

Rudi Garcia has been appointed as the new coach of Belgium's national soccer team, a significant career move announced by the country's soccer federation on Friday. The 60-year-old Frenchman, known for his stints at Napoli, Marseille, and Roma, steps into a national role for the first time, signing a contract running through to the 2026 World Cup.

Garcia replaces Domenico Tedesco, who was dismissed following a short, unsuccessful tenure marked by the team's underperformance in the Euro 2024 and Nations League. Tedesco's inability to revive the Red Devils after Roberto Martínez's era led to his departure.

One of Garcia's initial challenges is to reconcile with key players, potentially paving the way for the return of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. As he gears up for his first match against Ukraine in the Nations League playoffs, Garcia looks forward to driving Belgium towards World Cup qualification with his talented squad.

