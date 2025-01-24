Injury Forces Djokovic Out as Zverev Advances to First Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic retired from the Australian Open semi-final due to injury, allowing Alexander Zverev to advance to his first Australian Open final against Jannik Sinner. Djokovic struggled with a thigh injury, and Zverev triumphed in the first set. Sinner defeated Ben Shelton to set up the final match.
Novak Djokovic, once again threatened by injury, has left the Australian Open in a premature exit after retiring hurt in the semi-final against Alexander Zverev. The Serb, dealing with a thigh injury, succumbed after losing the opening set, paving the way for Zverev to reach his first-ever Australian Open final.
In the anticipated final, Zverev will face Jannik Sinner, who overcame cramp to decisively defeat American Ben Shelton. Despite an early deficit, Sinner regained control to clinch victory, advancing to his third hardcourt major final.
Zverev, in a display of resilience, urged spectators to show respect for Djokovic, who has been a formidable presence in tennis for two decades. Looking ahead, Zverev aims to seize his Grand Slam opportunity, previously hindered by top-tier opponents like Djokovic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
