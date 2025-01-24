Teen Skating Prodigy Nayana Sri Talluri Strikes Gold Again

Nayana Sri Talluri, a 15-year-old from Telangana, has cemented her place in the annals of sports history by winning back-to-back gold medals in the speed skating events at the Khelo India Winter Games.

Continuing her impressive performance from the previous year, she dominated the 500-meter short track event, clocking an impressive 1:01.35 seconds, outpacing competitors from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu's Guru Harshan H also made a strong showing in his debut long track race, securing second place despite challenges posed by the tough ice conditions and thin air in Ladakh.

