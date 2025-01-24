Left Menu

Teen Skating Prodigy Nayana Sri Talluri Strikes Gold Again

At the age of 15, Nayana Sri Talluri from Telangana achieved a remarkable feat by winning three consecutive gold medals in speed skating at the Khelo India Winter Games. She dominated the 500m short track event, continuing her victorious streak from the previous editions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:12 IST
Nayana Sri Talluri, a 15-year-old from Telangana, has cemented her place in the annals of sports history by winning back-to-back gold medals in the speed skating events at the Khelo India Winter Games.

Continuing her impressive performance from the previous year, she dominated the 500-meter short track event, clocking an impressive 1:01.35 seconds, outpacing competitors from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu's Guru Harshan H also made a strong showing in his debut long track race, securing second place despite challenges posed by the tough ice conditions and thin air in Ladakh.

