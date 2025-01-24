Intense Battles at IPA National Pickleball Championship Finale

At the fourth IPA National Pickleball Championship, top-seed Aditya Ruhela delivered a masterclass by defeating fourth-seed Ritesh Jaiswal with a breathtaking 15-0 score in the semifinals. This dominant performance has secured him a spot in the men's singles final alongside Harsh Mehta, who triumphed over Nishaan Singh with a convincing 15-2 victory.

Ruhela's journey to the final saw him decisively overcome fifth-seed Ravi Ranjan 11-3 in a previous round, leaving no room for his opponents to maneuver. Similarly, Mehta outperformed the second-seed Anahat Mudgil with an 11-6 victory in the quarterfinals, paving his path to the final stage.

The women's category saw another set of exhilarating matches. Third-seeded Rakshikha Ravi demonstrated her prowess by defeating fourth-seed Himaanshika Singh 15-6. Meanwhile, Amrita Mukherjee beat sixth-seeded Punji Rawal with an identical score to set up a final clash against Ravi. Rawal clinched third with a 15-10 victory over Himaanshika.

(With inputs from agencies.)