Intense Battles at IPA National Pickleball Championship Finale

Top-seed Aditya Ruhela defeated fourth-seed Ritesh Jaiswal 15-0 to reach the singles final of the men's category at the IPA National Pickleball Championship. Harsh Mehta joins him after a 15-2 win over Nishaan Singh. The women's final features Rakshikha Ravi and Amrita Mukherjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:31 IST
At the fourth IPA National Pickleball Championship, top-seed Aditya Ruhela delivered a masterclass by defeating fourth-seed Ritesh Jaiswal with a breathtaking 15-0 score in the semifinals. This dominant performance has secured him a spot in the men's singles final alongside Harsh Mehta, who triumphed over Nishaan Singh with a convincing 15-2 victory.

Ruhela's journey to the final saw him decisively overcome fifth-seed Ravi Ranjan 11-3 in a previous round, leaving no room for his opponents to maneuver. Similarly, Mehta outperformed the second-seed Anahat Mudgil with an 11-6 victory in the quarterfinals, paving his path to the final stage.

The women's category saw another set of exhilarating matches. Third-seeded Rakshikha Ravi demonstrated her prowess by defeating fourth-seed Himaanshika Singh 15-6. Meanwhile, Amrita Mukherjee beat sixth-seeded Punji Rawal with an identical score to set up a final clash against Ravi. Rawal clinched third with a 15-10 victory over Himaanshika.

