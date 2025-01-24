Jugraj Singh Shines in Bengal Tigers' Victory

In a thrilling encounter in the Hockey India League, Jugraj Singh made his mark by converting two penalty corners, pushing Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to a significant 5-3 victory against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers.

The match, noted for its high-scoring drama, saw Bengal Tigers' goals coming from Jugraj Singh at the 10th and 27th minutes, Rupinder Pal Singh at the 16th, Abhishek at the 30th, and Pardeep Singh Sandhu at the 40th. Despite a spirited fight with goals from Angad Bir Singh, Thierry Brinkman, and Alexander Hendrickx, the Lancers fell short.

This victory lifts Bengal Tigers to third place in the standings with 15 points from eight games, while the Kalinga Lancers drop to sixth with 12 points from nine matches. Both teams are set to face JSW Soorma Hockey Club in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)