Left Menu

Uruguay Sevens' Historic Double Upset Over Fiji and New Zealand

Uruguay pulled off two shocking victories in the Perth leg of the World Sevens Series, defeating rugby giants Fiji and New Zealand. Uruguay first came from behind to beat Fiji 24-17, then clinched a 17-12 win against the All Blacks. These historic wins mark their first sevens victory over New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:47 IST
Uruguay Sevens' Historic Double Upset Over Fiji and New Zealand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning turn of events during the Perth leg of the World Sevens Series, Uruguay's rugby sevens team triumphed over global powerhouses Fiji and New Zealand. Their first upset came with a remarkable turnaround from 0-17 to a 24-17 win against Olympic silver medalists Fiji on Friday.

Despite losing to Fiji 70-7 in Cape Town, the team, led by captain Diego Ardao, concentrated on their strategy, culminating in Pedro Hoblog's late try that sealed their victory. Ardao emphasized the focus on their game, rather than their formidable opponents.

In a gripping follow-up, Uruguay stunned 14-time champions New Zealand with a tense 17-12 win, marking their first-ever sevens victory over the All Blacks. Juan Manuel Tafernaberry's decisive penalty kicked off the triumph, as Uruguay dominated the second half, setting up a potential Pool C sweep against Kenya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025