Uruguay Sevens' Historic Double Upset Over Fiji and New Zealand

In a stunning turn of events during the Perth leg of the World Sevens Series, Uruguay's rugby sevens team triumphed over global powerhouses Fiji and New Zealand. Their first upset came with a remarkable turnaround from 0-17 to a 24-17 win against Olympic silver medalists Fiji on Friday.

Despite losing to Fiji 70-7 in Cape Town, the team, led by captain Diego Ardao, concentrated on their strategy, culminating in Pedro Hoblog's late try that sealed their victory. Ardao emphasized the focus on their game, rather than their formidable opponents.

In a gripping follow-up, Uruguay stunned 14-time champions New Zealand with a tense 17-12 win, marking their first-ever sevens victory over the All Blacks. Juan Manuel Tafernaberry's decisive penalty kicked off the triumph, as Uruguay dominated the second half, setting up a potential Pool C sweep against Kenya.

