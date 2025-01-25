Left Menu

Rajasthan's Ruhela vs. Maharashtra's Mehta: A Thrilling Pickleball Final Showdown

In a highly anticipated final at the 4th IPA Pickleball Nationals, Rajasthan's Aditya Ruhela faces Maharashtra's Harsh Mehta. Both players stunned their opponents in the semifinals to earn their spot. Meanwhile, Gujarat's players dominated the boys' doubles across age groups, showcasing their prowess in the sport.

Player in action during a Pickleball match (Photo: IPA). Image Credit: ANI
The 4th IPA Pickleball Nationals is poised for a gripping finale as Rajasthan's Aditya Ruhela squares off against Maharashtra's Harsh Mehta in the Pro Open Men's singles category. The match, held at Bennett University in Greater Noida, promises exhilarating competition between the top-seeded Ruhela and ninth-seed Mehta on Friday.

Ruhela showcased his dominance in the semifinals with a resounding 15-0 victory over fourth-seed Ritesh Jaiswal. Meanwhile, Mehta delivered a stunning upset against second-seed Anahat Mudgil, followed by a decisive win over 18th-seeded Nishaan Singh, setting the stage for an exciting title match against Ruhela.

In the women's singles, third-seeded Rakshikha Ravi defeated Himaanshika Singh 15-6, advancing to face Amrita Mukherjee in the finals. Gujarat's teams continued their impressive streak by securing all the boys' doubles titles, with U14 champions Veer Shah and Atharva Sheth concluding the junior competitions with a commanding performance.

