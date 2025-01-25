Indians Lead the Charge in ICC Women's T20I Team of 2024

Star players Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Deepti Sharma have been named in the ICC Women's T20I Team of 2024, showcasing India's dominance in the sport. The announcement came on Saturday, marking a remarkable achievement for Indian women's cricket.

The Indian trio joined an elite group including players from South Africa, Sri Lanka, and England. South African Laura Wolvaardt captains the team, leading her nation to impressive victories. Other notable inclusions are Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, contributing to the dynamic lineup.

Smriti Mandhana, a standout performer, secured her spot in both the T20I and ODI teams of the year with her exceptional 2024 season statistics. Richa Ghosh impressed with her explosive batting, while Deepti Sharma's all-round performance was instrumental. These selections highlight the growing stature of Indian players on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)