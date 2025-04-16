BCCI Seeks New Physio and Coach to Boost Indian Women's Cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now on the lookout for a new physiotherapist and a strength and conditioning coach for the Indian women's cricket team. Both roles are set to be based at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru over the next two years.

Amid the departure of key figures including Nitin Patel, the BCCI is inviting applications, placing emphasis on candidates with recent certifications in advanced life support and a degree in trauma management. These roles are aligned with the Sports Science & Medicine (SSM) sector to bolster player performance and implement injury protocols effectively.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia highlighted these positions as dual-purpose, focusing on high-performance support while also contributing to the broader development of women's cricket in India. These positions mark a significant step in the advancement of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)