Rohit Sharma Leads India's Dominant T20I Team of the Year 2024
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has been named skipper of the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2024. He led India to a World Cup victory, backed by players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. The team features top performers from around the world, showcasing India's cricketing dominance.
India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has been appointed as the skipper of the esteemed ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2024. Under his leadership, India clinched their second ICC T20 World Cup title last June, with Sharma's exceptional performance as a batter standing out. He amassed 378 runs in 11 matches, demonstrating both skill and strategy.
The team, heavily dominated by Indian players, also highlights the extraordinary talents of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Bumrah made a stunning return to form, taking 15 wickets at an impressive average of 8.26, while Arshdeep Singh emerged as a crucial wicket-taker, capturing 36 wickets in 18 matches.
This year's T20I team also includes international stars like Australia's Travis Head, England's Phil Salt, and Pakistan's Babar Azam. Their inclusion alongside India's finest players underscores the global recognition of top cricketing talents who have made significant contributions throughout the year.
