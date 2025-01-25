Left Menu

Epic Showdown: Odisha Warriors vs JSW Soorma in Inaugural Women's Hockey League Final

The Odisha Warriors and JSW Soorma Hockey Club gear up for a historic final clash in the first-ever Women's Hockey India League 2025 in Ranchi. Both teams bring impressive records, with Soorma leading in goals and Warriors showcasing strong defense. The final promises thrilling hockey action.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club players celebrating (Photo: HIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A thrilling showdown looms as the Odisha Warriors and JSW Soorma Hockey Club prepare to face off in the inaugural Women's Hockey India League 2025 final this Sunday. The match, held at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, promises to be a historic encounter. Leading the league stage, Soorma claimed the top spot with 13 points from six games, while the Warriors closely followed with 11 points. Although Soorma tops the scoring charts with 15 goals, they face the challenge of breaking through the Warriors' formidable defense, which conceded only five goals this season.

In their previous encounters, Soorma emerged victorious in the first match with a 2-1 win, thanks to goals from Hina Bano and Sonam. However, the Warriors rebounded in their second meeting by securing a 2-0 shootout victory after a nail-biting goalless draw. Riding a wave of confidence, the Odisha Warriors enter the final on a four-game winning streak. Australian goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram, a standout performer in their three penalty shootout wins, remains pivotal if the final heads to a shootout. Equally crucial is star drag-flicker Yibbi Jansen, who has scored five penalty corners, sharing the league's leading goalscorer title.

Discussing her expectations for the final, Jansen emphasized the team's reliance on penalty corners, expressing optimism about scoring opportunities. Meanwhile, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, known for their relentless attacks on both flanks that have yielded 12 field goals, will leverage their dynamic forward line led by Belgian Charlotte Englebert and Indian sensation Sonam. Head coach Jude Menezes expressed confidence in the team's preparation and strategy, aiming to secure rapid goals. The coach also recognized the formidable challenge posed by Odisha, commending their robust lineup. For the Warriors, captain Neha Goyal emphasized maintaining their passing play style and capitalizing on penalty corners. Both teams are fiercely determined to claim the prestigious Hero Women's Hockey India League trophy and make history, ensuring an enthralling finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

