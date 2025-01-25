Shivam Dube Returns to India's T20I Squad Amid England Series

Shivam Dube has been called up to bolster India's T20I squad during the ongoing five-match series against England, stepping in for Nitish Kumar Reddy. Reddy, sidelined by a side strain, has been ruled out following medical advice recommending a four-week rest period, ESPNcricinfo reports. Dube is set to rejoin the national team from the third T20I, marking his comeback after last representing India in an ODI series against Sri Lanka in August 2024.

After recovering from a back injury, which kept him out of the home T20I series against Bangladesh, Dube demonstrated his readiness by scoring 151 runs across five innings at a striking rate of 179.76 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Additionally, he took three wickets, proving his all-round capabilities with an economy rate of 9.31. Dube, a member of the victorious T20 World Cup team last year in the USA and West Indies, has accrued 448 runs and 11 wickets over 33 T20I appearances with India.

His recent performance for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy against Jammu and Kashmir was less stellar, as he failed to score in both innings and secured just one wicket in a game that ended with a five-wicket defeat for Mumbai. Meanwhile, India started the T20I series against England impressively, clinching a seven-wicket victory in the first match in Kolkata with 43 balls remaining. The upcoming second T20I is scheduled for Saturday evening in Chennai. While Reddy participated in the first game, his contribution was limited to fielding duties.

