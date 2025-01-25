Shivam Dube Makes a Comeback in Indian Squad to Replace Injured Nitish Reddy

Shivam Dube, Mumbai's dynamic all-rounder, has been called up to the Indian T20I squad for the series against England, replacing the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy. This announcement was made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday.

Nitish Reddy sustained a side strain during a pre-match nets session in Chennai, jeopardizing his availability for the last three T20 Internationals. He will now head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for assessment and rehabilitation, projecting a four-week recovery period. His return is anticipated during the Indian Premier League, where he plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Additionally, the BCCI reported that Rinku Singh is sidelined due to a low back spasm. Ramandeep Singh has been enlisted as cover for Singh. Dube's inclusion marks a significant comeback after being out due to injury, having missed selection despite notable domestic performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)