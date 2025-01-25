Daniele De Rossi Revitalizes Ostiamare: A Community Vision

Daniele De Rossi, once a celebrated midfielder for AS Roma and the Italian national team, has taken ownership of Ostiamare, the club where his career in football first took off. This semi-professional team, based in a coastal Rome suburb, now has an ambitious new future aimed at community growth.

De Rossi, who recently faced challenges as Roma's coach, aims to foster a solid, transparent, and innovative environment at Ostiamare. His vision extends beyond the pitch, targeting community values and family inclusion, emphasizing pride in representing Ostia both in sport and social initiatives.

The former Azzurri star, renowned for his critical role in Italy's 2006 World Cup triumph, began his journey at Ostiamare's youth team. Now, his roots call him to reinvigorate the club's legacy, fostering unity and pride among its supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)