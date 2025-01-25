Keys Triumphs in Emotional Australian Open Victory

In a dramatic showdown at the Australian Open, Madison Keys captured her first Grand Slam title with a 6-3 2-6 7-5 victory over Aryna Sabalenka. This win not only ended Sabalenka's two-time championship reign but also snapped her 20-match winning streak at Melbourne Park.

Keys, 29, became the fourth-oldest first-time Grand Slam winner, an achievement marked by tears of joy as she celebrated with her team. Sabalenka, visibly frustrated, smashed her racket, a rare moment of defeat for the player who had been a dominant presence in Grand Slam tournaments.

Keys' triumph is notable as she became the first to beat the world number one and two in a single major since Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2009. Her victory propels her to world ranking number seven, shedding past doubts and marking a significant milestone in her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)