India's Sporting Glory: Thrilling Success Stories

President Droupadi Murmu recently highlighted India's burgeoning confidence mirrored in its sporting achievements. Addressing the nation, she lauded the athletes for their determination that has set a benchmark for future generations.

India's prowess was evident last year during the Olympic Games and the prolific performance in the Paralympics, where the nation's largest-ever contingent achieved unprecedented success.

The chess arena also saw remarkable milestones with the men's and women's teams winning gold at the FIDE Chess Olympiad, driven by D. Gukesh's record-setting victory as the youngest World Chess Champion.

