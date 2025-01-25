India's Sporting Glory: Thrilling Success Stories
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted India's growing confidence and achievements in sports during her Republic Day address. She praised athletes for inspiring young generations and emphasized the role of improved training facilities. Notable successes included India's Olympic performances, Paralympic medals, and D. Gukesh's groundbreaking chess victory.
President Droupadi Murmu recently highlighted India's burgeoning confidence mirrored in its sporting achievements. Addressing the nation, she lauded the athletes for their determination that has set a benchmark for future generations.
India's prowess was evident last year during the Olympic Games and the prolific performance in the Paralympics, where the nation's largest-ever contingent achieved unprecedented success.
The chess arena also saw remarkable milestones with the men's and women's teams winning gold at the FIDE Chess Olympiad, driven by D. Gukesh's record-setting victory as the youngest World Chess Champion.
