Celebrated Athletes Shine in Padma Awards

Former men's hockey captain P R Sreejesh was awarded the Padma Bhushan, a notable accolade recognizing his contributions to India's Olympic hockey success and extensive career as one of the world's best goalkeepers. His recognition came as part of the annual Padma Awards, announced on the eve of Republic Day.

Also among the honorees were recently-retired cricket ace Ravichandran Ashwin and legendary footballer I M Vijayan, both bestowed with the Padma Shri for their outstanding careers and significant contributions to Indian sports. Ashwin, a prominent off-spin bowler, left a lasting legacy in test cricket, while Vijayan's scoring prowess in football earned him iconic status.

The awards list, including para-athletics coach Satyapal Singh and Paralympic archer Harvinder Singh for the Padma Shri, highlights the diverse achievements in sports. These honors underscore the impact of Indian athletes and coaches in elevating the nation's presence on the global sports stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)