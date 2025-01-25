Left Menu

Celebrated Athletes Shine in Padma Awards

In the prestigious Padma Awards, former men's hockey captain P R Sreejesh received the Padma Bhushan, while cricket star Ravichandran Ashwin and footballer I M Vijayan were among those honored with the Padma Shri. The awards recognize the exceptional contributions of athletes and coaches in the sports sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:03 IST
Celebrated Athletes Shine in Padma Awards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former men's hockey captain P R Sreejesh was awarded the Padma Bhushan, a notable accolade recognizing his contributions to India's Olympic hockey success and extensive career as one of the world's best goalkeepers. His recognition came as part of the annual Padma Awards, announced on the eve of Republic Day.

Also among the honorees were recently-retired cricket ace Ravichandran Ashwin and legendary footballer I M Vijayan, both bestowed with the Padma Shri for their outstanding careers and significant contributions to Indian sports. Ashwin, a prominent off-spin bowler, left a lasting legacy in test cricket, while Vijayan's scoring prowess in football earned him iconic status.

The awards list, including para-athletics coach Satyapal Singh and Paralympic archer Harvinder Singh for the Padma Shri, highlights the diverse achievements in sports. These honors underscore the impact of Indian athletes and coaches in elevating the nation's presence on the global sports stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025