Retegui's Brace Revives Atalanta's Serie A Dreams

Mateo Retegui scored twice in the second half, leading Atalanta to a 2-1 victory against Como, raising his season tally to 16 goals. Atalanta closed in on Serie A leaders Napoli and Inter Milan, reigniting their title hopes after a four-match winless streak.

With a remarkable second-half performance, Mateo Retegui delivered a crucial brace, fueling Atalanta's resurgence in the Serie A title race. Retegui's goals against Como brought his season total to an impressive 16, showcasing his pivotal role in the league.

Atalanta's 2-1 triumph on Saturday elevated them to within striking distance of both Inter Milan and the league leaders, Napoli. Gian Piero Gasperini's squad, which had been struggling with a four-match winless spell, found a renewed sense of hope and determination to contest for the championship.

The match saw Atalanta overturn an initial disadvantage when Nico Paz netted for Como, but Retegui's dual strikes, beautifully assisted by Marco Brescianini, turned the tide decisively. Challenges remain with tough fixtures ahead, but this victory marks a significant morale boost for the team.

