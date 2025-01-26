Tilak Varma's Calculative Onslaught: Mastering England's Best

In a strategic masterclass, Tilak Varma orchestrated a resonant victory for India by targeting England's top bowler, Jofra Archer, in the second T20I. Varma, who scored an unbeaten 72, executed a tactical assault that rattled Archer, leading to substantial pressure on England's attack.

The Hyderabadi star showcased his prowess, hitting four sixes against Archer, including a spectacular pick-up flick over deep fine leg. Archer conceded 60 runs in his four overs, an integral factor in India's narrow two-wicket victory at Chepauk, which also handed the hosts a significant 2-0 lead in the series.

Varma revealed during a press conference that his audacious approach was meticulously planned. He highlighted the importance of targeting the best bowler to ease pressure on fellow players, demonstrating his flexibility and strategic execution on the challenging pitch of MA Chidambaram Stadium.