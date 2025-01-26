Sinner and Zverev Set for Epic Australian Open 2025 Showdown

The much-anticipated men's singles final at the Australian Open 2025 will witness a thrilling showdown between the world's top two tennis players, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. The clash of titans is scheduled to take place at the iconic Rod Laver Arena this Sunday, commencing at 2 PM IST.

Jannik Sinner, currently leading the ATP rankings, is eyeing a rare feat as he endeavors to defend his Australian Open title, a distinction achieved only by Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the past two decades. Sinner's journey to the final included a commanding victory over USA's 21st-seed Ben Shelton in the semi-finals, notching a 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2 win.

On the other hand, Alexander Zverev is in pursuit of his maiden Grand Slam title. The 27-year-old German player advanced to the final following a stroke of fortune as 10-time champion Novak Djokovic retired from their semi-final due to a muscle tear. A win would mark the first for a German male player in Melbourne since Boris Becker in 1996.

The head-to-head record sees Zverev leading 4-2, although Sinner claimed the latest victory in a gripping semi-final at Cincinnati Open last year. Their previous encounter saw Zverev defeat Sinner at the 2023 US Open round of 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)